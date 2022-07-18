Medical Monday: Dealing with mosquitos

(WXOW) - Enjoying the summer can be difficult when mosquitos begin to invade your outdoor activities.
Katie Jensen from Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Monday to chat about the different ways to avoid these pests.
She says that using mosquito repellants that are EPA registered are safe.
"They are probably going to be your best line of defense and any of those other pesky insects," said Jensen.
Jensen says to not spray the repellant directly on your face. You're also advised to cover any exposed skin and tuck your pants into your socks. Wearing light-colored clothing can also keep mosquitos away.
There are plant-based options as well for mosquito repellant. You should look for EPA-approved repellants with ingredients like lemon eucalyptus oil.