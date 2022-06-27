Medical Monday: Giving blood during the summer

(WXOW) - Experts at Gundersen Health System say demand for blood is often higher in the summertime than any other time during the year.
On Medical Monday, Dr. Wayne Bottner of GHS joined Daybreak to discuss the trends behind an increase in demand for blood.
Dr. Bottner said he sees two major reasons as to why demand increases during this time.
"The weather's nice and people are out doing all sorts of things that can get them into trouble medically or with trauma where they need blood," said Dr. Bottner.
The doctor adds that at the same time, donations do not keep up with the demand because the same people that donate are out doing things in the summer.
Schools also provide central locations for blood drives.
"When they're out of session, we just don't have as many people coming out to donate," said Dr. Bottner.
Versiti Blood Center is the sole supplier for hospitals in the La Crosse area.
To find out when and where blood drives are happening, click here for Versiti or here for the Red Cross.