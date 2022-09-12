Medical Monday: Good sleeping practices

(WXOW) - A new school year means new routines and habits for both parents and kids.
One of those routines that can be heavily impacted is sleeping.
Erica Neumeister of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Monday to discuss creating good sleeping habits and developing proper sleep hygiene.
Children five and under require 11-14 hours of sleep per night according to Neumeister. She adds that children 6-12 should be getting 9-12 hours of sleep.
"For our teenagers, 8 to 12 hours, and, for our adults, 7-8 hours of sleep," said Neumeister.
In order to get a good night's sleep like what's recommended, children and adults must practice good sleep hygiene.
Neumeister describes sleep hygiene as having the right tools to getting a good night's rest. She suggests three tips to having good hygiene.
First, establishing a set awake time and sleep time can help guide your body in the right direction.
Second, have a quieting down period away from devices and screens. Neumeister recommends an hour before bed. Brushing teeth, reading a book, and stretching are all suggested during that hour period.
She also says to avoid nicotine, alcohol, and eating right before bed.
Third, Neumeister says to have a good sleeping environment. Keep temperatures colder and eliminate screens from the room.
"Poor sleep has been linked to decrease in one's ability to stay focused and concentrate, especially with those kids going back to school," said Neumeister.
Failure to getting good sleep can lead to a lower metabolism and higher risk for being obese.