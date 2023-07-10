Medical Monday: health impacts of loneliness and social isolation

(WXOW) - A new study suggests that people might have a higher risk of death if they socially isolate or remain lonely.
The study comes from the Journal Nature Human Behaviour.
According to the research, people living in social isolation had 32% higher risk of dying early from any cause compare with those who weren't socially isolated.
Participants who reported feeling lonely were 14% more likely to die early than those who did not.
Gundersen Wellness Education Specialist Shayna Schertz joined Daybreak on Medical Monday for more on the report and solutions.
