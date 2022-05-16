Medical Monday: Hearing loss prevention

(WXOW) - May is 'Better Hearing Month.'
Audiologist Angela Manke of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Monday morning to discuss how to keep your ears safe from loud noises.
The biggest concern right now comes with headphones. Manke says it's important to take note of the listening volume and the length of time.
"Anything in life that we enjoy should have a bit of moderation," said Manke.
Limiters are available for many of these devices that you can set and customize to protect your ears.
Manke suggests keeping volume at 50% or less and having good devices that rest well in the canals. She also recommends having over-the-ear headphones.
Noise pollution is growing in our world. Industrial work, lawnmowing, leafblowing, military work, and advanced ear-phone technology are all adding to more stress on ears.
Wearing hearing protection can be added benefit, especially in doing tasks like these. Manke recommends doing this at all ages. She also suggests getting a baseline hearing test to see where your ears are at.