Medical Monday: Impact of MLK's message

(WXOW) - On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his message of inclusion and diversity will ring loudly at celebrations across the country.
Mai Chao Duddeck of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about how to utilize his message in our community.
Duddeck works as a strategist in the office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at GHS.
She says there has been tremendous progress and setbacks since MLK's speech.
"There's an increase in representation at the local, national, and state level in terms of leadership, so we've made a lot of progress in a short time since the 1960s," said Duddeck.
Service was a key part of Dr. King's life. Duddeck adds that service to the community looks different to everyone.
"Whether it's using your voice, your talent, being kind and thoughtful to your neighbor, for me, personally, I think it is my responsibility to teach my children who are observing, watching how I navigate the world, how to be kind, thoughtful, loving, caring individuals."
In order to overcome challenges in the community, Duddeck believes that people need to come together to vanquish any fears or unknowns.
"Getting to know one another from a genuine, authentic point of view," said Duddeck. "I think we can move things much faster if we can work in unity."