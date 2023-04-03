 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.With the past rain that fell on a deep primed snowpack, this
resulted in the melt increasing. Flows in rivers have increased as a
response and will reach critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.1
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.1 feet on 09/21/1942.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Medical Monday: Importance of Advance Directive

  • Updated
  • 0

On Monday, Denise Nicholson of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak to talk about why it's important to have one in place.

(WXOW) - An advance directive identifies medical care that a person would or wouldn't want if they weren't able to speak for themselves. 

Advance Care

On Monday, Denise Nicholson of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak to talk about why it's important to have one in place. 

"These are documents or plans that are individualized," said Nicholson. "They're based on people's goals and values, and we don't all have the same goals and values." 

Nicholson says adults 18 and over should have an advance directive.

Gundersen Health System offers an advance care planning department. It's a free service that will get the document into their medical records.

"As much as we might think we know what someone else wants, we don't always know and this is way for us to always follow plans that are important to our loved ones," said Nicholson. 

For more information on advance care planning, click here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you