Medical Monday: Importance of Advance Directive

(WXOW) - An advance directive identifies medical care that a person would or wouldn't want if they weren't able to speak for themselves.
On Monday, Denise Nicholson of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak to talk about why it's important to have one in place.
"These are documents or plans that are individualized," said Nicholson. "They're based on people's goals and values, and we don't all have the same goals and values."
Nicholson says adults 18 and over should have an advance directive.
Gundersen Health System offers an advance care planning department. It's a free service that will get the document into their medical records.
"As much as we might think we know what someone else wants, we don't always know and this is way for us to always follow plans that are important to our loved ones," said Nicholson.