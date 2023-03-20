Medical Monday: Keys to a safe spring for ATV/UTV operators

(WXOW) - Spring's arrival brings with it more ATV/UTV riders around the Coulee Region.
On Medical Monday, Carly Severson, trauma injury prevention coordinator for Gundersen Health System, joined Daybreak to talk about some of the recent statistics and ways to stay safe.
Severson says there has been an increase in crashes around Wisconsin over the past few years.
"At Gundersen Health System, we saw a spike in injuries in 2020, and those numbers have remained higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and 2022," said Severson.
When the pandemic hit, more and more people were looking for outdoor recreation opportunities like ATVing.
Wisconsin saw more registrations for these machines in 2020. That, coupled with the number of trails in the state, created more chances for accidents.
In order to stay safe this spring, Severson recommends driving an ATV that is an appropriate size for you. She also says to ride the machine the way it was designed.
"Many major causes of injuries are due to people riding with passengers on an ATV that is meant for one person," said Severson. "Making sure you're following the manufacturer's guidelines is really important."
Helmets, long sleeve shirts, long sleeve pants, appropriate shoes, and other protective gear are all recommended before setting out.
For more information, head to Trauma Services I Gundersen Health System