Medical Monday: Keys to good heart health

(WXOW) - Valentine's Day is also a great reminder to practice good heart health habits.
"When you think movement, aim for 30 minutes a day," said Jessica Boland, a wellness education specialist for Gundersen Health System. "It doesn't have to be marathon running. Walking will benefit your heart."
Boland also recommends yoga and weightlifting as good movement habits.
Healthy eating habits can also have a major impact on your heart. When crafting your plate, Boland recommends making half of your plate into fruits and vegetables, a quarter of it grain, and a quarter of it in protein.
"When your cooking, use healthy oils such as avocado oil and less margarine or butter," said Boland.
Self-care is also another big component of having good heart health.
"Your mind and your physical aspects of your body all work together to help keep your heart healthy, so when you think about self-care, try to fit things into your day that you enjoy," said Boland.
Taking deep breaths, listening to music, or spa day are all good ways to relax.