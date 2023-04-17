Medical Monday: Knee replacement surgery

Weather Alert

...Snow, Locally Heavy Bands, Persist Across Parts Of Western Into Central Wisconsin... .Snow continues to track south southeast across western and central Wisconsin early this morning. Locally heavier banding continues to produce 1 to 2" per hour rates. Public reports from a few locations across western and central Wisconsin have been in excess of a foot. Another 1 to 4 inches are possible over western and central Wisconsin, with the snow tapering off and easing east toward the noon hour. Meanwhile, northwest winds will continue to gust from 30 to 40 mph this morning. There have been numerous reports of tree damage from the combination of wet, heavy snow and the strong winds...some of which has lead to localized power outages. Roads are snow covered, slippery and hazardous. Consider delaying or altering travel plans early this morning if conditions warrant it in your area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&