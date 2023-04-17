Medical Monday: Knee replacement surgery

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Snow, Locally Heavy Bands, Persist Across Parts Of Western
Into Central Wisconsin...

.Snow continues to track south southeast across western and
central Wisconsin early this morning. Locally heavier banding
continues to produce 1 to 2" per hour rates. Public reports from
a few locations across western and central Wisconsin have been in
excess of a foot. Another 1 to 4 inches are possible over western
and central Wisconsin, with the snow tapering off and easing east
toward the noon hour.

Meanwhile, northwest winds will continue to gust from 30 to 40 mph
this morning. There have been numerous reports of tree damage from
the combination of wet, heavy snow and the strong winds...some of
which has lead to localized power outages.

Roads are snow covered, slippery and hazardous. Consider delaying
or altering travel plans early this morning if conditions warrant
it in your area.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...if you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Medical Monday: Knee replacement surgery

  • Updated
Dr. Mark Topolski, MD of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Medical Monday to talk about the right time to consider this type of surgery.

(WXOW) - Those dealing with constant knee pain may want to consider knee replacement surgery. 

"It's really a quality-of-life decision," says Dr. Topolski.

When other methods like injections, anti-inflammatories, and canes do not work, Dr. Topolski says it's time to act. 

"When it starts interfering with sleep, it becomes a big issue," said Dr. Topolski. 

When it comes to age, Dr. Topolski says knee replacement surgery can happen at any time. 

"It can certainly play a role, but it is not the main factor," said Dr. Topolski. 

The average age of knee replacement surgery is somewhere in the mid to low 60s. 

For those considering the surgery, being healthy is key to having a successful for procedure. 

"We want to make sure certain factors are controlled like diabetes," said Dr. Topolski. "Certainly, if they're smoking, we want to get that under control. Losing some weight sometimes can be really beneficial." 

Dr. Topolski adds that having help at home can be a big benefit. 

To learn more about knee replacement surgery, click here: Orthopedics | Gundersen Health System

