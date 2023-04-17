Medical Monday: Knee replacement surgery

(WXOW) - Those dealing with constant knee pain may want to consider knee replacement surgery.
Dr. Mark Topolski, MD of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Medical Monday to talk about the right time to consider this type of surgery.
"It's really a quality-of-life decision," says Dr. Topolski.
When other methods like injections, anti-inflammatories, and canes do not work, Dr. Topolski says it's time to act.
"When it starts interfering with sleep, it becomes a big issue," said Dr. Topolski.
When it comes to age, Dr. Topolski says knee replacement surgery can happen at any time.
"It can certainly play a role, but it is not the main factor," said Dr. Topolski.
The average age of knee replacement surgery is somewhere in the mid to low 60s.
For those considering the surgery, being healthy is key to having a successful for procedure.
"We want to make sure certain factors are controlled like diabetes," said Dr. Topolski. "Certainly, if they're smoking, we want to get that under control. Losing some weight sometimes can be really beneficial."
Dr. Topolski adds that having help at home can be a big benefit.
