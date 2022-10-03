Medical Monday: Mental health and work

(WXOW) - Mental health struggles can impact people anywhere and at anytime.
Even during work, people can begin facing a crisis. On Medical Monday, Amber Sherman who manages Gundersen Health's Employees Assistance Program.
She says compassion fatigue and burnout are two of the biggest issues she sees when it comes to mental health episodes.
"This is particularly common in positions that are public facing, working with a lot of people," said Sherman.
In order to combat the chances of having a mental health episode, Sherman says you should start with talking with people you trust like family, friends, coworkers, and managers.
Sherman suggests using employee wellness programs if they are available at your work, but you can start with the little things.
"Take breaks," said Sherman. "Take a lunch break. Don't answer emails when you're on the beach... Really taking some time to disconnect from your 9-5 life can be restorative and promote good mental health."