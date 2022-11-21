Medical Monday: Most common hunting injuries and tips for staying safe

(WXOW) - Gun-deer season in Wisconsin is well underway.
Hunters are hitting the woods, searching for a deer to bring back to harvest. While this is an exciting time for hunters, it can be dangerous.
On Medical Monday, Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator Carly Severson of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak to break down some of the hunting-related injuries and tips to staying safe.
Gun-related incidents are a common occurrence throughout the country. At Gundersen Health System, doctors tend to see a different type of injury more often.
"We do tend to see an increase in traumatic injuries related to falls from tree stands this time of year," said Severson.
Severson adds that it's vital to inspect your tree stands before climbing up. She also encourages wearing a harness while up in the stand.
"That'll keep you connected from the time you leave the ground from the time you come back down," said Severson.
GHS sees a variety of injuries each hunting season, including heart attacks and injuries related to physical exertion. Severson advises hunters to do a self-evaluation before heading out.
"It's really important to know the signs of a heart attack," said Severson. "So, chest pain, pain or discomfort related to the back, arms, and shortness of breath are all really good things to watch out for while you're hunting."
Hunters do often go missing and can sustain injuries from being out in the woods for days. Communication can play a key role in preventing some of those injuries like hypothermia or frost bite.
"It's very essential to let someone know where you're going to be hunting, what time you're leaving, and what time they can expect you back," said Severson.
She advises sharing your location on your phone as well if that's possible.
For more tips and info on having a safe hunt, visit Outdoor Skills | Adventures and Memories | Wisconsin DNR