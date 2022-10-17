Medical Monday: Obesity and cancer

(WXOW) - Evidence continues to grow that obesity can cause cancer.
Dr. Kurt Oettel of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak for Medical Monday to show viewers the connection between the two.
"Obesity is generally measure by body mass index (BMI), and we know that a good percentage of our population is overweight," said Dr. Oettel.
He says a BMI between 25-30 is considered overweight. Anything over 30 is what has doctors concerned for the person.
"It's somewhat surprising that obesity is starting to replace smoking as one of the biggest risk factors for cancer these days," says Dr. Oettel.
He added that obesity can cause cancer due to molecular changes in the body.
"Many of the insulin up regulators and diabetic-like processes that happen are promoters for cancer," said Dr. Oettel. "We also know that patients who have type 2 diabetes...are much more prone to cancer."
13 different cancers have been connected to obesity. Those include Adenocarcinoma of the esophagus, breast cancer, colon and rectum, uterus, gallbladder, upper stomach, kidneys, ovaries, pancreas, thyroid, meningioma. and multiple myeloma.
To get a measure of your BMI, Dr. Oettel said to consult with your doctor.