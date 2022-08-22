Medical Monday: Obesity rate trends

(WXOW) - The World Obesity Atlas 2022, published by the World Obesity Federation, predicts that over one billion people will be living with obesity by 2030.
That report also predicts the one in five women and one in seven men will be living with obesity by that year.
Wellness Education Specialist Amanda Westphal of Gundersen Health System says she sees rates of obesity increasing in the Coulee Region as well.
"It's concerning because it can increase the risk for chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and stroke which can negatively impact health," said Westphal.
The types of food people eat and the amount of physical activity are key to becoming healthy according to Westphal.
30 minutes of physical activity is recommended each day. It can be broken down until it's achieved. Getting a variety of healthy foods is also important.
Westphal also noted that self care is another factor in living a healthy life. She says this looks like managing stress, doing things that bring you joy, and getting plenty of sleep.