Medical Monday: Quitting smoking

(WXOW) - Smoking can be extremely harmful to one's health.
On Medical Monday, Michelle Gilbertson, wellness education specialist of Gundersen Health System, talked about ways to quit or help someone you know quit.
"It's a really challenging thing for someone to do," said Gilbertson. "But in the long run, the health benefits of quitting smoking are just phenomenal."
Gilbertson said there's no right or wrong way to quit.
Ways to quit include going cold turkey, quitting completely. Someone can also cut back gradually over time. There are also medications one could use. Counseling from a medical professional can also go a long way.
"Research does show that individuals that use both education and receive counseling from a medical professional are more successful in quitting," said Gilbertson.
The wellness education specialist adds that someone needs to be in the right mindset in order to quit.
"When you do have a loved one who is interested in quitting, the best thing to do is to just be a support person for them," said Gilbertson. "Ask them how they're doing. Ask them what they need from you, and, maybe, suggest activities to do together."