Medical Monday: Spotting celiac disease in children

(WXOW) - Gluten is a protein found in barley, rye, and other grains.
It can cause celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that affects genetically predisposed individuals. Over time, the immune reaction to eating gluten creates inflammation that damages the intestine's lining.
Now, most adults can recognize when they're suffering celiac disease, but for kids, it can be a challenge.
Dr. Victor Uko, a pediatric specialist with Gundersen Health System, joined Daybreak to discuss this issue.
He says that celiac disease presents itself in a variety of ways, making signs and symptoms hard to spot.
"Most of the signs and symptoms we see in a patient with celiac disease stem from the damage inflected on the small intestines'," said Dr. Uko. "This could include diarrhea, belly aches, swollen belly, a poor appetite, and alike."
Dr. Uko also adds that skin rashes and fatigue can also appear. He noted that some patients do not have any symptoms at all.
Symptoms to watch for in children include decreased appetite, failure to thrive, delayed growth, and swollen belly.
Dr. Uko adds that they take a three step process to detecting celiac disease. First, he says the patient is aware of the symptoms and reports that to their doctor.
Second, if there is enough suspicion about the signs, Dr. Uko would obtain a blood test called the tissue transglutaminase blood test.
"This is a special blood test that has a high accuracy rate." said Dr. Uko. "9 out of 10 patients with celiac disease have an abnormal transglutaminase blood test."
If it's high, Dr. Uko says they confirm the blood test with a procedure called an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy which allows doctors to look directly at the digestive tract and obtain samples.
Those who believe their child may have celiac disease should consult with their doctor immediately.