Medical Monday: Staying on track with new year's resolutions

  • Updated
Shayna Schertz, wellness education specialist from the office of population heath at Gundersen Health System joins us to talk about trying to get on or back on to the exercise track.

(WXOW) - Right around this time, many people start to lose track of their new year's resolutions. 

New Year's Resolutions

Shayna Schertz, wellness education specialist from Gundersen Health System, joined Daybreak to discuss ways to staying on track. 

"It's okay to step back and ask themselves why? Why is my goal not working, and figure out what wasn't working and change. Make small steps to how you get to meet that goal," said Schertz. 

Schertz added that you can start a new goal any time in the new year. It doesn't have to be at the beginning of the new year. Some health experts say getting into the groove of routine can take three to four weeks. 

The Gundersen wellness education specialist believes it depends on the person. 

"You want to make sure you're keeping up with consistency," said Schertz.

She recommends starting small and choose simpler tasks before tackling the more advanced practices.  

If your resolution or goal has to do with exercise, Schertz says there more to just looking good when you start working out. Benefits can be mental, social, and physical. 

