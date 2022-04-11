Medical Monday: Sunken Chest Syndrome

(WXOW) - Pectus excavatum which is also known as sunken chest syndrome can be a serious congenital deformity of the chest wall.
It can cause several ribs and the breastbone to grow in an inward direction.
Kevin Riggle, MD joined Daybreak on Monday to discuss the medical issue and what to do about it.
He says the symptoms of sunken chest syndrome depend the on the severity of the depression of the chest.
"It can be as little as a slight cosmetic deformity all the way up to a deep depression that can cause compression of the underlying heart and lungs," said Dr. Riggle.
Dr. Riggles adds that the stress on the organs could lead to severe functional limitations.
Decreased exercise tolerance with increased activity is a sign you should be aware of when it comes to this syndrome.
"The exact cause of pectus excavatum is really still unknown," said Dr. Riggle. "It does tend to run in some families. It has some crossover with certain connective tissue disorders. However, there is no one underlying gene or condition that always leads to pectus deformities."
Dr. Riggle says parents can start to notice it right around puberty in their child. He adds that there is no real prevention people can take but there are treatments for it and even surgery if the situation is dire.
That surgery is available and common at Gundersen Health System.
Consult your child’s pediatrician or primary care provider about your concern and options going forward.