Meet some of La Crosse's remarkable women of the past

(WXOW) - On Saturday, head to the La Crosse's Oak Grove Cemetery for "Discover the Silent City: Remarkable Women of La Crosse II."
This guided walking tour features theatrical performances from reenactors. They will bring to life some of the key women who helped shape the Coulee Region and its history.
It's being put on by the La Crosse County Historical Society.
You'll learn about the stories of an opera star, author, general contractor, and more.
Diane Breeser of the La Crosse Historical Society and Terry Visger joined Daybreak to discuss the upcoming tours which they suggest is perfect timing for Mother's Day. Terry will portray author Abby Whitney Brown who's book is still available to this day.
Tours are limited to 12 individuals. They run from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Tickets are going fast.
Motorcoach tickets are now available. The tour will take place at 10:30 a.m. and is geared toward to those that are unable to walk the tour. Tickets will not be available day of the event. Passengers will also be required to wear a mask.
You can reserve your tickets right here Silent City Tickets — La Crosse County Historical Society (lchshistory.org)