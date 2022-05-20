Mental Health Awareness Walk returns next Thursday

(WXOW) - After a two-year hiatus, La Crosse County's Mental Health Awareness Walk returns.
The event starts at noon on Thursday, May 26 at the Health & Human Services Building.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds, psychiatrist Dr. Katie Fassbinder, and County Board Chair Monica Kruse will speak before the walk which is set to begin 12:15 a.m.
Organizer Shelly Tollefson joined Daybreak on Friday to talk about the walk. She says this is a great opportunity to not only show your support but also take a break from work and connect with fellow community memebers.
The brief stroll will end at the La Crosse County Administration building where refreshments will be available.
You are encourage to wear green if you plan to attend the walk. A Mental Health Fair will follow the walk.