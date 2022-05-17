Mental health resources at Family & Children's Center

(WXOW) - The Family & Children's Center is making the public aware of some of the services that they provide.
The organization has mental health therapists providing outpatient counseling at locations throughout the area. Therapists will have counseling for children, adolescents, adults, and families seeking a safe and supportive environment.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mary Jacobson, director of programming at F&CC, joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about some of their services and ways of recognizing a mental health crisis.
She said you can tell if your having a mental episode with some common signs. Being withdrawn, changes in hygiene or sleep patterns, and quick to anger or down more than usual are normally signs that something is off.
You can help yourself by valuing yourself, taking care of your mental and physical wellbeing, and setting realistic goals.
Get help when you believe you need it.
For more information and resources, visit Home - Family & Children's Center (fcconline.org)