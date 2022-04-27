Mid West Music Fest takes over Winona this weekend

(WXOW) - Music lovers will flock to Winona this weekend for the 13th annual Mid West Music Fest.
This Friday and Saturday, catch up and coming musical acts throughout different venues in Winona. Listen to a variety of rock styles from indie to jam bands and synth pop.
HALEY will headline on Friday and POLICA headline on Saturday. See the full lineup below.
Venues throughout Winona include Levee Park, No Name Bar, Island City Brewing Company, and Peter's Biergarten.
There will also be some free events Saturday morning at Levee Park from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Those events include a maker's market, free performances, yoga, and much more.
Tickets for the two-day fest start at $70 with single-day and student tickets available.
Mid West Music Festival will take place in La Crosse in September.
Find more information here: Mid West Music Fest