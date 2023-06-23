Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest wins Miss Wisconsin preliminary talent competition

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WXOW) -- The final night of the preliminary competitions for the 2023 Miss Wisconsin Competition finished late Thursday night with Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest taking the top award in the talent section.
A news release from the Miss Wisconsin Organization says that Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest, Zoe de Boer is one of three women who won in the preliminary round and took home a scholarship. Miss South Central, Lila Szyryj, and Miss Rock River Valley, Mandi Genord, tied for the Evening Wear preliminary award.
De Boer is a graduate student at Viterbo University and a resident of Onalaska. She is currently studying Religious Studies & Theology with a Masters of Servant Leadership. For her talent presentation she sang "All That Matters" from Finding Neverland for her talent presentation, taking home a $500 scholarship.
Next, the top 11 candidates will be named this Saturday, June 24, and will re-compete in all onstage phases of competition. This includes talent, evening gown and lifestyle and fitness. This final competition will determine who wins the title of Miss Wisconsin 2023 and will advance to the Miss America Competition.
