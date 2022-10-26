"Mitzi’s Abortion: A Saint’s Guide to Late-Term Politics and Medicine in America" opens this weekend

(WXOW) - Upcoming performances at the Pump House Regional Arts Center look to address some of the big issues Americans are facing right now.
The play is called "Mitzi's Abortion: A Saint's Guide to Late Term Politics and Medicine in America." It opens this weekend.
Co-Directors Colin Thelen and Katie Bakalars joined Daybreak on Wednesday with a preview.
"It takes place in the early 2000s, and it's based on a real story of a woman she came across in an article where this woman had to have a late term abortion," said Bakalars. "She was a military wife and insurance wouldn't cover it."
Bakalars adds that she thinks the playwright does a really nice job of blending reality with a hyperreality of what's going on in the main character's mind.
"There is a mixture of light and dark," said Bakalars. "There is comedy!"
The play follows a young woman trying to make an intensely personal decision in a system determined to make it a political one.
"It's a show that really centers around compassion and coming back to place for finding that for yourself and for others" said Thelen.
Shows run Thursday through Sunday this weekend (Oct. 27-30) and the next (Nov. 3-6). Performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Thursday's performance (Oct. 27) will be a free, preview performance. Donations will be accepted for that performance.
Book your tickets at Pump House Regional Arts Center | (thepumphouse.org)