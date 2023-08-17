Mixing summertime vegetables with grilled steak

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CDT
MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory in effect from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CDT Monday.
Thursday and Friday, concentrations of Particulates may approach or
exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates
exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected.
This weekend, concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.
For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality
(WXOW) - During the summer, many are reaping the rewards from their garden or exploring local farmers markets.
On Thursday, Wisconsin Beef Council's Angie Horkan joined Daybreak to demonstrate two healthy and filling steak salad recipes.
The first dish she highlighted was a Gazpacho Steak Salad. Angie tells News 19 that you can use any type of steak that you'd like.
Her next meal incorporates a variety of flavors. The Southwestern Steak Salad features Jalapeno Ranch Dressing and guacamole along with garden favorites like tomatoes, chives, corn, red onion, and more.
