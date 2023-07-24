 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

More crashes call for additional ATV/UTV safety measures

(WXOW) - A recent rise in ATV/UTV crashes this summer has health experts urging more caution. 

Eleven people have already died this year in Wisconsin operating an ATV or UTV.

Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator Carly Severson of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Medical Monday to talk about ways riders and passengers can protect themselves. 

"Excessive speed, riding beyond your ability, riding on an ATV with a passenger when that ATV is meant for one person, and not wearing protective gear are all major factors," said Severson. 

The most common injuries often have to do with the head like a concussion or traumatic brain damage, according to Gundersen Health System. 

Severson advises those heading out on an ATV or UTV to take a safety course. She also recommends having protective clothing, and not driving on roads. 

"It's a really good idea to check up on the local ordinances and the area you plan on riding," said Severson. 

Here are some more tips and additional information for staying safe out on the trails: ATV/UTV Riders: Think Smart Before You Start | Wisconsin DNR I Home (watva.org)

