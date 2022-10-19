'Movin' to Musicals' highlights popular show tunes

(WXOW) - Viterbo University Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs are gearing up for a one-of-a-kind performance.
"Movin' to Musicals" takes over the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Madelyn Ballard joined Daybreak on Wednesday to preview the show.
Listen to classics from "A Chorus Line," "Hair," "Funny Girl," "Rent," and "Grease." The choirs will also feature songs from newer productions such as "Six," "Moulin Rouge," and "Mean Girls."
The show is presented by the Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts.
Sparta High School cast of the production "The Addams Family" will be performing alongside the choirs.
Tickets are $25 for the main floor, $22 for the lower balcony, and $19 for the upper balcony, plus taxes and fees.
To reserve your tickets, visit viterbo.edu/tickets.