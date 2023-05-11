Music in the Parks features beauty of community, Vernon County

(WXOW) - Music will once again fill two parks in Vernon County over the summer.
Mark Meehan and Christina Dollhausen joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about the fourth year of the upcoming concert series.
Shows will happen at both Sidie Hollow and Esofea County Parks on Wednesdays.
"You just have this amazing backdrop of beautiful, rolling hills and at Sidie Hollow, you have this beautiful lake there, and it's just a wonderful environment to see some music," said Meehan, President of Friends of Vernon County Parks.
The first concert takes place at Sidie Hollow on June 7th. TUGG will lead things off.
"Bring some cash," said Dollhausen, Economic Development & Tourism Coordinator Vernon County. "We have local vendors, local restaurants, and of course, beers, and things people can buy."
She also recommends bringing cash to tip the bands.
"Bring your good cheer," said Dollhausen. "It's not too bad for a Wednesday night in Vernon County. It's a nice environment."
Find a map to both locations and more infomation here.
Follow Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests for lineup updates here.