Mysterious Creatures presentation coming to La Crosse Library

(WXOW) - Explore some of the most interesting and notorious creatures that call Wisconsin home.
On Wednesday evening, Paranormal Investigator Chad Lewis will present "Mysterious Creatures of Wisconsin: From Bigfoot to Vampires."
It takes place at 6:00 p.m. at the La Crosse Public Library.
Lewis joined Daybreak on Wednesday with a preview of the presentation. He'll dive into eyewitness accounts and reports from all over the state.
"You're going to get to see witness drawings and depictions of what they spotted, my research there, some sound recordings, so it's going to feel like you're all of the state in the safety of the public library," said Lewis.
Lewis will also feature creatures from the area like the lake monster of Lake Pepin, a vampire story out of Winona, and a creature of the Mississippi River.
"In the early 1900s, several groups of parties camping in La Crosse at the Mississippi were terrified because a monster, a sea serpent came up into their camp and took off and vowed they would never return," said Lewis.
