National Salvation Army Week culminates with Party in the Park

(WXOW) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will be celebrating all week long with a party planned on Friday.
May 15-21 recognizes National Salvation Army Week. On Friday, May 19, the organization will throw a Party in the Park at Riverside Park.
The group will honor volunteers, donors, program beneficiaries, and the community. They will recognize all of the service and contributions to the Salvation Army.
Mike Quam and Willow Pecha joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming party.
"We're excited to have the community come and celebrate," said Quam.
There will be food, drinks, live music, family activities, the red kettle bounce house, and more.
It's free and open to all. The event also features some special guests.
"We have Brutus, the mini pig, and Blossom, the donkey, joining us so if any of you remember them from red kettle season, we're pretty excited to have them come," said Pecha.
The party runs from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Riverside Park in La Crosse.
To learn more about the party or National Salvation Army Week, visit SALaCrosse.org.