Nationally Recognized Poet to work with caregivers, providers, those living with dementia

  • Updated
  • 0

(WXOW) - June will kick off Brain Health & Dementia Awareness Month. 

1 in 10 Americans over 65 have dementia, study finds

1 in 10 Americans over 65 have dementia, a study finds.

The La Crosse County Aging & Disability Resource Center has a list of events throughout the month that families can check out. 

On Thursday, Kathy Lucey, founder of the Kathy & Jack Lucey Fund for Alzheimer's, joined Daybreak to highlight a few unique opportunities for those impacted by dementia. 

Poet Gary Glazner, creator of the Alzheimer's Poetry Project, will come to the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center on Wednesday, June 7. 

First, Gary will perform poems, using humor and music to entertain those impacted by dementia. 

That runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Light lunch will be offered. Registration is required.

Click below to register or call the La Crosse ADRC at 608-785-5700. 

Fun with Music, Poetry & Reminiscing-Memory Cafe

Second, Glazner will share his experience at the helm of the poetry project and simple techniques to creating high quality programs for people living with dementia. 

Click below to register or call the La Crosse ADRC at 608-785-5700. 

Professional Skills Workshop with Gary Glazner

For more information and to see more events, visit Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County

