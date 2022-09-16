Navigating this weekend's Mid West Music Fest

(WXOW) - 60 different artists from all over the Midwest will perform throughout La Crosse this weekend for Mid West Music Fest.
The annual celebration features some of the best, up and coming bands around the country. From rock to indie and electronic, artists like S Carey, Field Report, and more will fill the town with sound.
Since this two-day festival is spread out throughout downtown, Executive Director Dylan Hilliker says to download the Mid West Music Fest App.
"You can actually create your own schedule," said Hilliker. "You can tap in, see what bands you like, and then that schedule will populate on a separate tab for you."
The app is available in both Android and Apple users.
Venues include Riverside Park, The Charmant, Popcorn Tavern, The Root Note, Grounded Patio, and The Warehouse.
There is a free component to the festival which happens on Saturday. A Makers Market comes to Riverside Park along with some free, live music.
For tickets and information, visit Mid West Music Fest