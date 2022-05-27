New animal hospital opening in Onalaska next week

(WXOW) - Animals and local pet owners will have a new resource in the community.
The Onalaska Animal Hospital opens on Tuesday, May 31. It's the county's first new veterinary practice in 30 years.
The 5,000 square foot location on 984 12th Avenue South will help all different types of animals, including 'pocket pets.'
Dr. Nicole Azene, DVM, will lead the full-service veterinary hospital. She is a fear-free certified professional which proves her expertise in treating pets' emotional and physical well-being.
Dr. Azene joined Daybreak on Friday to discuss the different services that will be provided.
"My vision was to build a hospital with state-of-the-art technology to allow best medical practices and combine it with the compassionate care that fosters optimal healing. It's incredibly gratifying to see that vision realized in Onalaska Animal Hospital," said Azene in a press release.
Those services include vaccinations, dental care, radiology, and surgery. In-house lab and pharmacy services will also be available.
Dr. Azene has also crafted her waiting rooms, exam rooms, and hospital wards to separate different animals. They also have calming scents and music playing.
For more information, visit onalaskaanimalhospital.com or follow the hospital on Facebook, facebook.com/OnalaskaAnimalHospital. To schedule an appointment, call 608-668-6777.