New trolley tour takes passengers 'Bluff to Bluff'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new tour from Explore La Crosse offers the opportunity to see views and enjoy experiences from both sides of the bluffs.
The Bluff to Bluff Trolley Experience is a four-hour guided tour that includes a stop at Grandad Bluff, La Crescent History Center, Apple Blossom Overlook, Van Lin Orchards, and ending at Le Chateau.
As part of the tour, there are treats along the way and hors d'oeuvres at Le Chateau following the tour.
Each tour is hosted by local historical guide Kelly Krieg-Sigman.
Tour dates are September 3, September 10, October 15, and October 29. The tours run from 2-6 pm.
Single tickets and Single ADA seating tickets are $75 each. Couple's tickets and Couple's ADA seating tickets are $140 each.
The tour does include walking, steps, and uneven terrain with multiple step-offs. All participants must be over 21 years old.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.