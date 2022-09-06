Nutrition, healthy meals top of mind as kids head back to school

(WXOW) - With a new school year comes a new focus on nutrition for parents and their children.
Registered Dietician Paige Zimmerman of Gundersen Health System joined Daybreak on Tuesday to provide some tips for preparing different meals and snacks for kids.
She recommends something high in fiber and protein for breakfast. Yogurt with fruit or a piece of whole grain toast with peanut butter are two quick, easy early morning meals.
"Lunch packing can always be fun and kind of tedious in the morning," said Zimmerman. "Some suggestions I have is including the student or your child so you're packing something that they enjoy."
This method allows students to understand the importance of balance in creating meals.
Zimmerman recommends lunch meats, string cheese, fruits, and vegetables as lunch menu bites.
These different foods have high protein or fiber. Vegetables and fruits can offer a bit of color to the lunch box.
Afterschool snacks like nuts, string cheese, and fruit kebabs will provide nutritional benefits without spoiling dinner.
Zimmerman says to try and keep it fun with kids when it comes to food. The more they can get hands-on opportunities, the better.