Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt begins Monday

(WXOW) - The 2023 Oktoberfest Medallion is officially underway. 

Here is Clue #1: 

As the season has changed, the weather has cooled;
It’s time again to decipher the clues and not be fooled;
Another guaranteed family fest under the moniker “2023: Come Fest With Me”;
 
Closely follow each hint before it ends and they post the key.

The Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt is sponsored by Emerj360. One clue per day will be issued starting Monday, September 18, 2023. Clues are posted on the Oktoberfest USA Facebook and Instagram at approximately 6:30 a.m. each day. Ten clues have been prepared and will be shared in order until the medallion is found or all ten are used (whichever comes first). Prizes awaiting the person finding the medallion include: $500 cash, and a souvenir medallion provided by Satori Arts.

Medallion Hunt rules are similar to previous years. The 2023 Oktoberfest Medallion:

  • Is always located within the La Crosse city limits
  • Is never buried in the ground
  • Is always on public property
  • Is accessible 24 hours, but posted hours should be observed
  • Fits in the palm of a hand
  • May be camouflaged

Medallion hunters are encouraged to work in teams, as some hiding spots will have limited accessibility.

Oktoberfest USA requests that all medallion hunters respect public and private property (as well as their fellow hunters) while trying to locate the medallion. In addition to not damaging foliage while searching for the medallion.

