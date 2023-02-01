Old Fashioned Lutefisk Dinner returns this weekend

(WXOW) - Enjoy lutefisk, lefse, potatoes, meatballs, carrots, and much more this Saturday in Westby.
The Old-Fashioned Lutefisk Dinner returns at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
People can stop by while the Westby Snowflake Ski Jump is taking place to enjoy a family-style meal.
Watch the video above to learn more about lutefisk.
The meal honors what the congregation calls the, the found lutefisk father, the late Pastor Gary Daines.
"We want to do it in memory of Gary who got it going for us," said Terry Erickson. "We're looking for somewhere around 600 people throughout the day."
Volunteers have been busy throughout the week, making last minute preparations for the big meal.
The dinner runs from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. People can eat family-style or carry-out.
Jefferson Award Winner Howard Dunnum will be helping out, serving up meals on Saturday.
Erickson says you won't go hungry. People can enjoy as much as they'd like.
It's $20 for adults, $8 for children 7-12. Kids 6 and under are free. Find more information here.
The church is located at 306 Main St. in Westby.