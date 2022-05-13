 Skip to main content
Onalaska couple heading to Washington D.C. to share their battle with Alzheimer's Disease

  • Updated
(WXOW) - A couple from Onalaska will travel to Washington D.C. on Monday to share their battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Onalaska couple heading to Washington D.C. to share their battle with Alzheimer's Disease

Sharon and Chuck Zimmer at the Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease. 

Chuck and Sharon Zimmer will take part in the Alzheimer's Association 2022 Advocacy Forum. 

Chuck was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's Disease over four years ago. 

Since then, he and his wife, Sharon, have been doing their best to stay active and raise awareness. 

On Monday, they travel to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers and share their personal story. The Zimmer's plan to meet with Congressman Ron Kind and his staff and one of their U.S. senators. 

Chuck and Sharon plan to advocate for more research dollars to better understand the disease. 

