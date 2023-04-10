Organizers look to bring back local parade featuring giant puppets

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) -- For a time, giants walked the streets of Viroqua, and local organizers of the Harvest Parade are trying to bring them back.
They aren't real giants, of course, but using cardboard and cornstarch volunteers have come together for ten years to design and build papier-mâché puppets that tower over the average human for the Harvest Parade celebration in October.
"It is a human-powered parade that moves through downtown Viroqua and into the park. And it has large puppets, small puppets, all mostly made from recycled materials and cardboard, lots of paint, and a little bit of luck!"
Harvest Parade organizers Denise Semanchin and Julie Tomaro say after a pandemic pause, they're hoping to get people involved again.
"We're in a place where it could be happening again, but a lots happened over the last couple years. We've lost our storage space, we don't know if we have a core group of volunteers to pull this off anymore. Even just three more excited people... that would change a lot!" says Semanchin.
They say they first need to find a covered space where everyone could work on the puppets in the months leading up to the parade and safely store them during the off-season. They say the space would ideally be at least the size of a double car garage with access to a utility sink so they can rinse off paint and glue.
The parade is all volunteer run, and any funds the parade is given go toward renting a storage space and buying materials for the puppets.
Semanchin says the event is definitely a unique experience for all who attend.
"Lifting up that puppet on parade day and walking down Main Street with smiles all over the place. It's just super super fun!"
"Events like this build community and they connect people. You have this common thing you can reflect on." Tomaro adds. "You know there's a lot of those people that are like 'lets do something that doesn't exist because we can!' And then we just show up and we do it, and I think that's pretty great."
Semanchin and Tomaro say they are open to new ideas. In the past the only rules were that the parade be man-powered and that the parade and puppets are not political.
If you're interested in getting involved in the parade, or know of a space for the puppet, you can contact the Harvest Parade Facebook page.