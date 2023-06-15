Our Voices hosting 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

(WXOW) - Winona's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration comes to Windom Park on Saturday.
Our Voices will host a day of music, food, art, and community to celebrate black liberation.
LaShara Morgan of Our Voices and Dr. Maurella Cunningham of ROAR joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk about Saturday's event.
"Juneteenth commemorates the freeing of enslaved humans on June 19, 1865," said Morgan.
Major General Gordon Granger issued the order proclaiming the freedom for all slaves in the state of Texas.
"It's not been a part of the curriculum in most of the districts that I've ever been in," Dr. Cunningham who has been in education for over 27 years.
She went on to say that many slaves didn't know they were free until two years after the emancipation.
"After slavery ended, word got around two years later, so people continued to be enslaved until two years later," said Dr. Cunningham.
On Saturday, the community will come together at this celebration to commemorate these events.
Morgan says there will be lots of activities for children, poetry, live music, dancing, and lots of food.
She hopes people take away a sense of community while listening and respecting each other.
"There will be many resource tables from institutions of education to legal services, mental health services, so we really hope that people can come learn about Juneteenth, create community, and go away with the resources they may need," said Dr. Cunningham.
The festivities begin at 3:00 p.m.
Learn more by clicking here: Juneteenth: Winona's 3rd Annual Celebration of Freedom | Facebook