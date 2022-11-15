Owl artwork on display at Winona Co. History Center

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Beginning Monday, November 21, through January 1, 2023, the Winona County History Center is hosting the art exhibit entitled "Owls in Outer Space."
The artwork highlights works from the International Youth Art Show with the International Owl Center in Houston.
Youth from around the world take part in the art contest. One of the themes chosen by the children had to do with outer space. For this year's contest, more than 2,800 entries were received from 39 countries and 24 states.
According to the center, this is the first time that this artwork is on display as a themed collection.
The exhibit is free to view.
For more information on the Winona County Historical Society, click here.
The History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It is located at 160 Johnson Street in Winona.