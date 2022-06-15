Parts of Yellowstone National Park may stay closed for 'substantial length of time' after severe flooding

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms over southeast Minnesota at 1040 AM CDT... At 1040 AM CDT, the public reported dime to quarter sized hail near Fountain at 1035 am. Strong thunderstorms were near Rushford, or 14 miles southwest of Winona, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Winona, Preston, Holmen, Goodview, Rushford, Lewiston, Trempealeau, Galesville, Fountain City, Lanesboro, Stockton, Fountain, Brice Prairie, Dodge, Rushford Village, Wilson, Saratoga, Ettrick, Hart and Fremont. People attending Steamboat Days should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 235 and 269. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH