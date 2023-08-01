Pet of the Week: Plenty of Puppies!

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) -- This weeks featured pets are fluffy and adorable and a preview of more to come. These puppies are already spoken for, but the good news is the La Crescent Animal Rescue says they have another litter exactly like this one that will be up for adoption soon!
Nancy Strelow from the La Crescent Animal Rescue brought 2 puppies on Daybreak from their recent "Sweet Pea" litter.
They were rescued with their mom from a puppy mill out of state.
There are also plenty of cats and kittens with various temperaments to fit any household.
You can see and meet their available pets at an upcoming open house on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can follow along on their Facebook page to see updates on when they'll have more puppies ready for adoption.
Click here to learn more or apply for adoption.