 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 6 PM CDT this
evening.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues to
impact particulate concentrations at the surface across parts of
Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to reach levels
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at https://airquality.wi.gov

Pet of the Week: Sterling!

  • Updated
  • 0
Sterling Pet of the Week

This week's featured 'Pet of the Week' is the lovable boy Sterling!

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- This week's featured 'Pet of the Week' is the lovable boy Sterling!

Sterling stopped by Daybreak with Lori Olson from the La Crescent Animal Rescue to show off his personality.

Olson says Sterling is around 3 to 4 years old and is very mellow and laid back. He loves to be pet and would be comfortable with children and adults.

Olson says that Sterling was captured by police and brought to the Animal Rescue. Nobody has claimed him as a pet and he is now open for adoption inquiries.

He was recently neutered and is healing well.

If you're interested in adopting Sterling click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you