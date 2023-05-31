 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.

Pet of the Week: Twix, Kit Kat, Reese's Pieces, and Tootsie Roll

  • Updated
  • 0
Candy Kittens: Twix, Tootsie Roll, Kit-Kat and Reese's Pieces

In order from left to right: Twixie, Kit, Reese and T-Ro.

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- This week's featured 'Pet of the Week' is not one, not two, but four kittens! 

Twix, Kit Kat, Reese’s Pieces & Tootsie Roll are four orphaned kittens that have been staying with a foster family. Twix and Tootsie Roll are male and Kit Kat and Reese's Pieces are female.

Staff at the La Crescent Animal Rescue say they are looking for them to go home in a pair, but say it can be any combination.

They lost their mom at 3 weeks old and have been bottle fed and handled a lot by humans, making them very comfortable with people.

According to their foster family, all 4 are very cuddly. Twix loves to play with Tootsie Roll, and Tootsie Roll likes to pounce on Twix, eat, and yell for cuddles.

Kit Kat is very vocal and purrs a lot, while Reese just loves to be held and cuddled. 

If you're interested in adopting any of the Candy Kittens or another animal from LAR, click here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you