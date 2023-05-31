Pet of the Week: Twix, Kit Kat, Reese's Pieces, and Tootsie Roll

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- This week's featured 'Pet of the Week' is not one, not two, but four kittens!
Twix, Kit Kat, Reese’s Pieces & Tootsie Roll are four orphaned kittens that have been staying with a foster family. Twix and Tootsie Roll are male and Kit Kat and Reese's Pieces are female.
Staff at the La Crescent Animal Rescue say they are looking for them to go home in a pair, but say it can be any combination.
They lost their mom at 3 weeks old and have been bottle fed and handled a lot by humans, making them very comfortable with people.
According to their foster family, all 4 are very cuddly. Twix loves to play with Tootsie Roll, and Tootsie Roll likes to pounce on Twix, eat, and yell for cuddles.
Kit Kat is very vocal and purrs a lot, while Reese just loves to be held and cuddled.
If you're interested in adopting any of the Candy Kittens or another animal from LAR, click here.