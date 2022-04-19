Play 'Green Goose Chase!' sustainability scavenger hunt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Explore sustainability in a fun and engaging way through the 2022 'Green Goose Chase!'
Happening now through April 24th, participate by yourself or grab a team and complete missions that focus on learning about sustainability and exploring the La Crosse area.
The first thing you need to do is download the GooseChase App on your smartphone or device and search the game code GDP6BW.
Teams accrue points by texting in answers, submitting photos and videos, and heading to specific locations to obtain a GPS location tag all through the app on a smart phone or device.
Participate in 40 different missions that relate back to a Good Life Goal which are created from the UN Sustainable Development goals.
"We're rolling out exclusive mini-missions that will happen at the Earth Fair on Sunday, April 24th," said Carrie Thompson, operations & program coordinator for the Sustainability Institute. "Then, we'll have that follow with a team celebration."
Stop by Myrick Park on the 24th at at 3:00 p.m. in the Marshview Room where a celebration will take place.
The app and game are free for everyone this year thanks to a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.
"We're really excited this year to engage with our teams in person, hand out some trophies, giveaway prizes and just celebrate sustainability together," said Thompson.
For more information, visit Green Goose Chase | Sustainability Insti (sustaininstitute.com)