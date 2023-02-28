Polar Plunge comes to La Crosse on Saturday

(WXOW) - It's 'Freezin for a Reason' season around Wisconsin.
Hundreds of people will make the chilly dip into the Black River on Saturday for the 25th annual Polar Plunge.
Teams and individuals will jump into the waters, all to show their support for Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Kat Craugh joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about this year's plunge.
"It's a really fun event," said Craugh. "It's a community event... In the local area, it really helps the athletes continue their competition, so paying for those bus bills and transportation."
Early check-in events take place Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
On Wednesday, head to Task Karate on 1501 St. Andrew St. Suite 206. That event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Culvers in Onalaska will be the site for check-in on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Head to Black River Beach Neighborhood Center on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
"I think it will be a fun day, but you can sign up, continue fundraising throughout the week," said Craugh. "You can bring donations in on Saturday. You can sign up Saturday, otherwise, you can register online too."
Each team member must raise a minimum of $100.
They're encouraging all donations be made online in an effort to reduce cash handling at check-in.
To sign up and find more information, visit La Crosse - Polar Plunge (polarplungewi.org)