Political expert breaks down Wisconsin Supreme Court race ahead of primary

(WXOW) - Four candidates are hoping to secure the lone seat open on Wisconsin's Supreme Court.
UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky, PhD, joined Daybreak on Thursday to talk more about the race.
The primary election features Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell, and Jennifer R. Dorow.
Learn more about the candidates and their views on some of the issues here.
Chergosky sees the liberal-leaning Protasiewicz as one candidate who will move onto the April general election.
"She seems to be pulling away in terms of campaign spending," said Chergosky. "We know that campaign spending makes a big difference in primary elections because you have to distinguish yourself from the crowd."
Two conservative judges are also in the running for spots in the general election. Daniel Kelly and Jennifer Dorow are hoping to continue their campaigns past the primary.
"Dan Kelly was on the supreme court and has a proven track record of conservatism," said Chergosky. "Jennifer Dorow was a judge during the high-profile [Waukesha] parade trial... It was a very raucous, difficult trial. Jennifer Dorow got lots of compliments and lots of praise for how she handled that situation."
He added that Dan Kelly would say that Dorow doesn't have a proven track record of conservatism.
"Jennifer Dorow says that she can win in April," said Chergosky in response to what Kelly would say.
The implications of this race could draw a big turnout for Tuesday's election. Chergosky says campaign spending is usually a good indicator of how a big of turnout we'll see next week.
This election is on pace to set the record for spending on a judicial race in the U.S.
"The existing record is about $15 million from a race in Illinois and this particular election here in Wisconsin is going to shatter that record," said Chergosky.
With high spending expected, many political commentators like Chergosky are saying that this supreme court election as the most important election anywhere in the U.S. in 2023.
That's due to some of the key issues like Wisconsin's abortion ban and gerrymandering.
"That is going to draw on a lot of media interest around the country, not just locally," said Chergosky. "It's also going to draw on a lot of money from around the country, not just in Wisconsin."
To see what's on your ballot, head to myvote.wi.gov.