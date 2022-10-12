Popular murder mystery comes to UW-La Crosse Theatre this weekend

(WXOW) - The death of an American tycoon sparks the start of a murder mystery adventure aboard a full train.
That's the premise of "Murder on the Orient Express."
The UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre & Dance will present this murder mystery which is based off the Agatha Christie book.
Adam Bloom joined Daybreak on Wednesday to highlight the upcoming performances. He'll portray Hercule Poirot, a detective that passengers rely on to identify the murder in case they strike again.
Bloom describes Poirot as a very peculiar character.
"He's very keen-eyed, takes everything into consideration," said Bloom. "He is as he likes to put it, 'the world's greatest detective."
The performance will offer different types of twists and turns sure to keep the audience on their toes.
Opening night is on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Toland Theatre on UW-La Crosse's campus.
Performances take place Oct. 14-15, 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23.