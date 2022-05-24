Popular summer market returns to Holmen this June

(WXOW) - Shop local and small businesses in Holmen this summer at a popular market that will return due to high popularity.
The second annual Summer Market at Old Town Center will take place Saturday, June 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
10 different vendors with a variety of goods will set up shop at 208 South Holmen Drive.
Organizers Dan and Alex Veglahn joined Daybreak on Tuesday morning to discuss what you can expect at this year's market.
Here is a list of all of the vendors you can visit at the market:
Midwest Boho - https://midwestboho.com/
Omega Bakery - http://www.omegabakerywi.com/
Beads by Design - https://www.facebook.com/Beadsbydesign2
Active Life With Eva - http://www.myzyia.com/EVABEIRNE/
Blonde and a Bobbin - http://ablondeandabobbin.com/
Velvet Couch Candle Co - https://velvetcouchcandleco.com/
Birdy's Bookstore - http://www.birdysbookstore.com/
Dana's Kitchen - http://www.danaskitchen.net/
Bucket of Bread - http://bucketofbread.com/
Create Happy - https://www.createhappywi.com/
Learn more at Summer Market at Old Town Center | Facebook